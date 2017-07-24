FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey withdraws list of German firms suspected of backing terrorism: Germany
#Business News
July 24, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 16 days ago

Turkey withdraws list of German firms suspected of backing terrorism: Germany

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkey has formally withdrawn a request for German help in investigating nearly 700 German firms suspected of backing terrorism, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on Monday, removing a major irritant in frayed ties between the two NATO allies.

Turkey's interior minister told his German counterpart in a telephone call on Monday that Ankara's submission of the list through Interpol stemmed from "a communications problem," spokesman Tobias Plate told a regular government news conference.

"(The interior minister) underscored that there were no investigations against German firms by Turkish authorities in Turkey or in Germany," Plate said.

A spokeswoman for the economy ministry told reporters that further measures regarding Turkey were still being examined.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Carrel

