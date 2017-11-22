FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Simsek says 'serious fluctuations' in markets, U.S. problem temporary
November 22, 2017 / 7:44 AM / a day ago

Turkey's Simsek says 'serious fluctuations' in markets, U.S. problem temporary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday “serious fluctuations” in Turkish markets need to be understood and read calmly, adding that problems with the United States and the West were temporary.

FILE PHOTO: Mehmet Simsek, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Simsek was speaking at a conference in Istanbul after the lira TRYTOM=D3 hit a fresh record low of 3.98 against the dollar, driven partly by strains in ties with the United States over the trial of a Turkish gold trader accused of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
