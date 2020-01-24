Strong earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Friday and Turkish aid organizations said they were sending teams to the area hit by the tremor, which was also felt in several neighboring countries.

The quake had a magnitude of 6.9 and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu described it as “serious tremor” that had caused damage to buildings. He cited early reports as saying four or five buildings were damaged in the town of Sivrice, where two people were injured.

Speaking less than an hour after the quake struck, he said there were no immediate reports of people killed.

The quake’s epicentre was in Elazig province, about 550 km (340 miles) east of the capital, Ankara.

State media in neighboring Syria and Iran both reported the earthquake was felt in those countries. Local media in Lebanon said the cities of Beirut and Tripoli also felt the quake.