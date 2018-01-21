Avalanche in southeastern Turkey kills five soldiers, injures 12: governor's office

ANKARA (Reuters) - An avalanche in Turkey’s southeastern province of Bitlis killed five soldiers and injured another twelve during a military operation, local governor’s office said.

The avalanche fell on the team of soldiers. The Bitlis governor’s office said the twelve injured soldiers were not in critical condition.

Southeastern Turkey is scene to decades of fighting between the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and Turkish security forces. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

