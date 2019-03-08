Turkey says working to resolve impasse on F-35 jets in U.S. Congress

FILE PHOTO: A real-size mock of F-35 fighter jet is displayed at Japan International Aerospace Exhibition in Tokyo, Japan November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Tim Kelly

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.S. officials are telling Turkey that it would be “impossible” to pass the sale of Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets through Congress due to Ankara’s procurement of S-400 defence systems from Russia, but Turkey is working to resolve the issue, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday.

Speaking at an interview with the state-owned Anadolu news agency, Akar said Turkey was trying to establish an environment where its purchase of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia did not impact its procurement of the F-35 jets.

Talks with the United States on purchasing Raytheon Co. Patriot defence systems are continuing, Akar said, adding that the S-400 systems would begin to be installed in October.