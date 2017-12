ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey expects 31.4 million tourists to visit the country this year and tourism revenues to reach $26 billion, Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Tuesday.

Tourists visit the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Turkey also forecasts over 38 million arrivals in 2018, Kurtulmus told Turkish broadcaster AHaber.