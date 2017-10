ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish private lender Yapi Kredi (YKBNK.IS) said it had agreed to divest its Russian unit, Yapi Kredi Bank Moscow, to Russia-based Expobank LLC in a deal worth 3.3 billion Russian roubles ($57.12 million).

The transfer of 477.5 million roubles in nominal value shares will be realized after the necessary legal approvals have been obtained, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

($1 = 57.7771 roubles)