FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fuyao Glass Ohio plant workers file to form union: UAW
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 16, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 5 days ago

Fuyao Glass Ohio plant workers file to form union: UAW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Monday workers at a Fuyao Glass America Inc plant in Ohio filed a request with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to form a union.

This follows UAW’s failure to garner enough votes to gain representation at Nissan Moto Co Ltd’s (7201.T) plant in Canton, Mississippi in August.

Fuyao Glass America, a unit of Fuyao Glass Industry Group (600660.SS), opened the Ohio plant in 2016 with 2,000 employees.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.