2 months ago
Uber CEO Kalanick likely to take leave, executive Michael to leave: source
#Technology Photos
June 12, 2017 / 4:15 PM / 2 months ago

Uber CEO Kalanick likely to take leave, executive Michael to leave: source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Uber CEO Travis Kalanick speaks to students during an interaction at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Mumbai, India, January 19, 2016.Danish Siddiqui/File photo

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.

Emil Michael, senior vice president and a close Kalanick ally, will leave the company, the source said.

Uber's board met on Sunday to consider recommendations from an investigation into sexual harassment and related issues led by the law firm of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

Reporting by Jonathan Weber; Editing by Bill Rigby

