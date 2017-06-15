Viewsroom: We need to talk about Uber 2.0

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Attempts to jump-start the ride-hailing app’s toxic culture stalled after board member and TPG founder David Bonderman’s sexist joke at a company meeting about sexism. The UK grapples with Brexit under a hung parliament. And could a Chinese invasion solve the North Korea problem?
