A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) said on Monday it had appointed consumer industry veteran Robert Eckert to its board as an independent director.

The ride-hailing firm said bit.ly/2UaPlps it considered Eckert's leadership experience as CEO of large global public companies including Mattel Inc (MAT.O) and financial expertise as a partner of FFL Partners.