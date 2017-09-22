FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber says will appeal decision to strip it of license to operate in London
September 22, 2017 / 10:34 AM / in 25 days

Uber says will appeal decision to strip it of license to operate in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile phone in Seoul, South Korea, September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Uber said it would challenge a decision by London’s transport regulator on Friday to strip it of its license to operate from the end of the month.

Transport for London said Uber, whose license expires on Sept. 30, would be allowed to continue to operate while the appeals process was exhausted.

“Transport for London and the Mayor have caved in to a small number of people who want to restrict consumer choice,” Uber said in a statement. “We intend to immediately challenge this in the courts.”

Reporting by Michael Holden and Costas Pitas, writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

