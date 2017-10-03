FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber CEO meeting with London transport authority 'constructive'
October 3, 2017 / 4:14 PM / 14 days ago

Uber CEO meeting with London transport authority 'constructive'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Uber’s new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had a constructive meeting with London’s transport boss on Tuesday, the company said, just days after the city refused to renew its operating license.

“Our new CEO had a constructive meeting with the Transport Commissioner this afternoon. We hope to have further discussions over the coming weeks as we are determined to make things right in London,” an Uber spokesman said.

Transport for London, the body which oversees public transport in the capital, also described the meeting as constructive.

“Today’s constructive meeting centered on what needs to happen to ensure a thriving taxi and private hire market in London where everyone operates to the same high standards. Further steps in this process will take place over the coming weeks,” a spokesman said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

