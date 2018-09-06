In latest change, Uber brings new driver app to the UK

LONDON (Reuters) - Uber launched a new app for its drivers in Britain on Friday with features to help them track their earnings, calculate driving time and avoid speeding, in the latest change to the way it operates.

A photo illustration shows the Uber app and London themed postcards in London, Britain June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Illustration/File Photo

The Silicon Valley-based company unveiled the app earlier this year and it is being rolled out globally.

Uber won a probationary license to operate in London in June after it modified its business model to ease strained relations with the city’s transport authority, which had previously stripped the company of its right to operate in the capital.

“Over the last few months we’ve introduced dozens of new features to improve things for licensed drivers, including sickness, injury, maternity and paternity payments,” said the company’s General Manager in Britain Tom Elvidge.

“The new, redesigned app is the next step - informed by drivers, for drivers - to make the Uber experience more transparent and a little less stressful,” he said.