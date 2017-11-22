Senator Blumenthal urges FTC to probe Uber's handling of breach

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Uber Technologies Inc’s [UBER.UL] decision to pay off hackers behind a massive data breach without warning customers or drivers, which he called “inexplicable.”

FILE PHOTO - Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) questions Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“I urge (the) Federal Trade Commission to take swift enforcement action and impose significant penalties in response to Uber breach,” Blumenthal said on Twitter.

The FTC, which pursues companies which fail to adequately protect consumer data, declined to comment.

Blumenthal, who has been outspoken in criticizing companies who are sloppy in handling consumer data, also said that Uber should immediately provide customers with free credit monitoring and credit freeze services and urged that a hearing be held to demand explanations from the company.