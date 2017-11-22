FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senator Blumenthal urges FTC to probe Uber's handling of breach
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Nuclear strategists call for bold move - scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Nuclear strategists call for bold move - scrap ICBM arsenal
Indian navy the odd man out in Asia's 'Quad' alliance
Defence
Indian navy the odd man out in Asia's 'Quad' alliance
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyber Crime
November 22, 2017 / 4:15 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Senator Blumenthal urges FTC to probe Uber's handling of breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Uber Technologies Inc’s [UBER.UL] decision to pay off hackers behind a massive data breach without warning customers or drivers, which he called “inexplicable.”

FILE PHOTO - Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) questions Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“I urge (the) Federal Trade Commission to take swift enforcement action and impose significant penalties in response to Uber breach,” Blumenthal said on Twitter.

The FTC, which pursues companies which fail to adequately protect consumer data, declined to comment.

Blumenthal, who has been outspoken in criticizing companies who are sloppy in handling consumer data, also said that Uber should immediately provide customers with free credit monitoring and credit freeze services and urged that a hearing be held to demand explanations from the company.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.