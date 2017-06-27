Court lifts Uber ban in second-biggest Czech city

FILE PHOTO - A man arrives at the Uber offices in Queens, New York, U.S. on February 2, 2017.

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A Czech appeals court on Tuesday lifted a ban that had prevented ride-hailing service Uber operating in Brno, the country's second-largest city.

A lower court had issued the injunction in April after the Brno city council argued Uber drivers should have to undergo tests and to equip their cars with meters like a regular taxi services.

The regional appeals court did not give a reason why it dismissed the injunction against Uber -- formally Uber Technologies [UBER.UL] -- which has been operating in other parts of the Czech Republic, including the capital Prague since 2014.

"We have dismissed the injunction and returned the case to the lower court," Superior Court spokesman Vladimir Lichnovsky said, adding that Uber will be able to start operating when the company receives the verdict in writing.

Uber, which expanded into Europe more than fiveyears ago, has come under attack from established taxi companies and some European Union countries because it is not bound by local licensing and safety rules that apply to some of its competitors.

Uber has also had a tumultuous few months after a string of scandals involving allegations of sexism and bullying at the firm, leading to investor pressure which forced out chief executive and co-founder Travis Kalanick. The company generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said last Friday.