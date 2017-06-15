FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Factbox: Uber's sprawling ambitions
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology Photos
June 15, 2017 / 5:15 AM / 2 months ago

Factbox: Uber's sprawling ambitions

Heather Somerville

2 Min Read

The logo of Uber is seen on an iPad, during a news conference to announce Uber resumes ride-hailing service, in Taipei, Taiwan April 13, 2017.Tyrone Siu

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc has pursued a slew of businesses beyond taxi service to augment growth. Its ambitions run the gamut from motorcycles to flying cars.

BLACK CARS

The original Uber model is a luxury black-car service available at the touch of a mobile app.

LOW-COST CARS

Uber launched UberX and UberPOP to offer cheaper on-demand rides from casual drivers.

CARPOOL

UberPOOL is the company's carpooling service in which drivers pick up multiple passengers.

BOATS AND MOTORCYCLES

UberBOAT is a water taxi service Uber offers in certain cities, including Istanbul. Uber brought a motorcycle taxi services, UberMOTO, to Asia.

FOOD

Uber joined the food-delivery business with UberEATS, an app for ordering takeout meals.

PACKAGES

UberRUSH is the company's delivery service for flowers, documents and other parcels.

CAR LEASING

Uber started a car leasing program, Xchange Leasing, to entice drivers who don't own cars to start working for Uber.

CORPORATE

Uber for Business is a ride management platform for business managers to keep track of employee rides and organize expenses.

AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

Uber started the Advanced Technologies Group to build self-driving car and mapping technology, with offices in San Francisco, Toronto and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

TRUCKING

Otto, the self-driving truck startup Uber bought in August, and Uber Freight, the newly launched freight brokerage app, make up Uber's foray into long-haul trucking.

FLYING CARS

Uber in April announced a plan to develop a network flying cars by 2020.

Editing by Marla Dickerson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.