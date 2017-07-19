FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
Shares in video games maker Ubisoft hit record high after first-quarter sales
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology Photos
July 19, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 21 days ago

Shares in video games maker Ubisoft hit record high after first-quarter sales

1 Min Read

The Ubisoft booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017.Mike Blake

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in French video games maker Ubisoft hit a record high on Wednesday, after Ubisoft posted an increase in first-quarter sales.

Ubisoft, in which French media giant Vivendi has built up a stake of around 27 percent, rose 9.4 percent to a record intraday high of 53.19 euros in late session trading.

"The new game development at Ubisoft lends itself towards online, multi-player and evolving (rather than static) experiential games – which we see as the sweet spot of franchise longevity, monetization, and higher margins," said Northern Trust Capital Markets analyst Neil Campling.

"We remain buyers of Ubisoft," he added.

Ubisoft is best-known for its Assassin's Creed video game and its shares are up by around 60 percent since the start of 2017, outperforming gains of around 10 percent on France's SBF-120 index.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.