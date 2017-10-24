FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine airport says tightened security after cyber attack
October 24, 2017 / 2:40 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Ukraine airport says tightened security after cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Odessa airport said on Tuesday it had tightened security measures after being hit by a cyber attack, while the metro system in Kiev also reported a hack on its payment system.

“We report that the IT system of Odessa international airport has been hit by a hacker attack. All services of the airport are working in a stricter mode,” the airport said in a statement.

Separately, Ukraine’s cyber police said that, while it was monitoring all incidents, they did not appear to amount to a mass cyber attack on the country.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
