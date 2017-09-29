Ukraine inflation seen falling in September: Reuters poll

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian inflation is expected to slow to 15.4 percent year-on-year in September and may fall to 11.2 percent in December from a 2017-high of 16.2 percent in August, a Reuters monthly poll showed on Friday.

So far this year, inflation has exceeded the central bank’s year-end forecast of 9.1 percent as domestic food prices have risen due to a poor harvest. Increased meat exports has further pressured prices.

A current seasonal increase in vegetable supply may help to reverse year-on-year inflation, which has accelerated every month since May.

Although inflation is seen easing, most analysts at Ukrainian banks and brokerages suggest it is too early to expect any monetary policy softening.

Nine among 13 analysts believe the central bank will keep its key interest rate at 12.5 percent at its next policy review on Oct. 26.

The central has not changed the rate since May when it cut it to 12.5 percent from 13 percent.