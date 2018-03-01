Vote on Ukraine central bank chief faces further delay

KIEV (Reuters) - A long-awaited Ukrainian parliamentary vote to approve a nominated central bank governor was postponed on Thursday until at least mid-March due to a lack of agreement on how the balloting should be carried out, lawmakers said.

FILE PHOTO - Ukraine's Central Bank First Deputy Governor Yakiv Smoliy attends a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

In January, President Petro Poroshenko nominated acting central bank chief Yakiv Smoliy to be governor on a permanent basis, ending months of uncertainty over the highly politicized position. But his choice needs to be approved by parliament.

The vote failed to occur on Thursday as scheduled, because factions could not agree on appointments for other official positions that had been bundled into the voting block, lawmakers and former central bank chief Valeriia Gontareva said.

“I’m telling you definitively we will not vote on the Ukrainian central bank today. Unfortunately there aren’t the votes at the moment,” said Oleksiy Goncharenko, deputy head of Poroshenko’s BPP faction, which is part of the ruling coalition.

“Our partners are suggesting we address all personnel issues at once,” he said, adding that the positions in question were appointments to the central election commission and ombudsmen roles.

Parliament was also meant formally to approve the resignation of Gontareva, who stepped down as governor last May, warning that threats to the independence of the central bank and its reform drive were rising.

Commenting on parliament’s delay approving her resignation and her successor’s appointment, Gontareva said:“It’s hostage to this batch voting.”

“Now once again they’re saying it’ll happen next session,” she told journalists, referring to the next time parliament sits in the week starting March 12.

“If it was the first time these promises were made, then one could be relaxed about it, but this is going on forever,” she said.

Poroshenko’s delay in putting forward Smoliy and the subsequent hold-up with his nomination have concerned Ukraine’s backers including the International Monetary Fund.

On Tuesday, ambassadors from the G7 countries urged the Ukrainian authorities to speed up the process.

“The long-awaited appointment of the National Bank of Ukraine governor is critical for preserving the institutional integrity of the central bank,” they said in a joint statement.