Unilever bolsters ice cream business with Romania's Betty Ice

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever (ULVR.L)(UNc.AS) has agreed to buy Betty Ice, the largest ice cream brand in Romania, as the consumer goods giant bulks up what is already the world’s largest ice cream business.

This is the latest in a string of ice cream deals, which includes Talenti Gelato in 2014 and Grom in 2015.

Unilever, maker of Wall’s and Ben Jerry’s ice cream, saw its ice cream business in the United States suffer in 2017 from start-up Halo Top, which took market share with its low-calorie offering.

It did not disclose terms of the deal.