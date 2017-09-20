FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Fortum says prepares $4.5 billion bid for E.ON's Uniper stake
#Deals - Europe
September 20, 2017 / 10:35 AM / a month ago

Finland's Fortum says prepares $4.5 billion bid for E.ON's Uniper stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the Fortum headquarters in Espoo, Finland August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s largest utility Fortum (FORTUM.HE) is in advance talks to buy German utility E.ON’s (EONGn.DE) 46.7 percent stake in nuclear and fossil energy group Uniper (UN01.DE) for 3.76 billion euros ($4.51 billion), the companies said on Wednesday.

Fortum is preparing to make a voluntary offer of 22 euros ($26) per share to all Uniper shareholders in early 2018, it said in a statement.

Shares in Fortum rose 5 percent while those in Uniper and E.ON were up 4.3 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl

