FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RWE looking at Uniper's gas and coal-fired plants: source
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
Editor's picks
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Europe
October 20, 2017 / 9:08 AM / 4 days ago

RWE looking at Uniper's gas and coal-fired plants: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE) is casting its eye over rival energy utility Uniper’s (UN01.DE) gas and coal-fired power plants in Germany, the Benelux countries and in Britain, a person familiar with the matter said.

A logo of the German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured at their headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Investors and M&A sources said last week that RWE was likely to buy the plants from Fortum (FORTUM.HE), which is planning to take control at Uniper with a proposed 8.05 billion-euro ($9.5 billion) offer, rather than launch a counterbid.

While Fortum has said it has no plans for a restructuring, it is seen being mainly interested in Uniper’s assets in Sweden and Russia and less in its more polluting gas and coal fired power plants, which would be a better fit for RWE.

RWE and Uniper declined to comment on Monday.

German daily Handelsblatt on Friday quoted Fortum Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark as saying that the Finnish company was not currently in talks to sell parts of Uniper.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kathrin Jones, Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.