FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Lifestyle
March 9, 2018 / 1:08 AM / a day ago

Study says bones from Pacific island likely those of Amelia Earhart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bones found on a remote Pacific island in 1940 were likely those of famed pilot Amelia Earhart, according to new study.

FILE PHOTO: Renowned U.S. pilot Amelia Earhart is pictured in this 1928 photograph released on March 20, 2012. Library of Congress/Handout via REUTERS

If true, the findings would settle a long debate over the fate of Earhart, who vanished while attempting a round-the-world flight in 1937.

The new study re-examined measurements of several bones that were found on the Pacific island of Nikumaroro, but are now lost. The measurements led a scientist in 1940 to conclude that they belonged to a man, a finding reinforced by a 2015 study.

But University of Tennessee anthropologist Richard Jantz carried out a new analysis, published in the journal Forensic Anthropology, that “strongly supports the conclusion that the Nikumaroro bones belonged to Amelia Earhart.”

Using new techniques, Jantz compared estimates of Earhart’s bone lengths with the Nikumaroro bones and concluded in the study that “the only documented person to whom they may belong is Amelia Earhart.”

Reporting by Andrew Hay; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.