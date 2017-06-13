Exchange Podcast: Tony Ressler

LOS ANGELES (Reuters Breakingviews) - As co-founder and CEO of Ares, Tony Ressler oversees the management of $100 billion. During a recent conversation in Los Angeles, he talked about the bull market under President Trump, his firm's struggling investment in Neiman Marcus and the rising cost of higher education.
Listen to the podcast: bit.ly/2thD9De
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.