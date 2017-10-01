FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ascend Performance announces leak in ammonia supply line
October 1, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 16 days ago

Ascend Performance announces leak in ammonia supply line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ascend Performance Materials said on Sunday that it had evacuated several structures after an ammonia product supply line leak in an undeveloped, publicly inaccessible area south of Houston in Brazoria County.

The flow of ammonia has been turned off and Ascend, the owner of the supply line, said it was working to repair the line and that several nearby structures were evacuated as a precaution.

Air quality in the area is being independently monitored and is at safe levels, it said but noted that depending on wind direction the smell of ammonia may be detectable in the area.

Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Sandra Maler

