U.S. November auto sales to benefit from Black Friday deals: Edmunds

(Reuters) - U.S. auto sales will show a 3.5 percent rise in November from a year earlier with retailers stretching out Black Friday deals for the full month, industry consultant and car shopping website Edmunds said on Wednesday.

Cars are shown for sale with financing at a car lot in National City, California, U.S., June 30, 2017. Picture taken June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Edmunds estimated that November U.S. sales would be 1.4 million new cars and trucks, for a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 17.8 million.

“It also doesn’t hurt that automakers are starting to really sweeten the deals to clear out lingering 2017s and end this year on a high note,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ executive director of industry analysis, in a statement.