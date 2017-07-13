FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
U.S. mortgage quality improves, but foreclosures on the rise
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 13, 2017 / 5:14 PM / a month ago

U.S. mortgage quality improves, but foreclosures on the rise

Pete Schroeder

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A boarded-up foreclosed home sits empty in the town of Ridgefield in Bergen County, New Jersey, March 25, 2015.Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More Americans were keeping up with their mortgages at the beginning of 2017 but the number of foreclosures is also on the rise, a government report said on Thursday.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said that 95.6 percent of first-lien mortgages were current or performing in the first quarter, up from 94.7 percent in the last three months of 2016.

But the bank regulator found that new foreclosure actions jumped 4.5 percent over that period, marking the first increase in two years. Completed foreclosures and other forfeiture actions rose 11.1 percent, the first quarterly increase in more than a year.

The 47,546 home loans that began the foreclosure process in the first quarter represent just 0.7 percent of first-lien mortgages held by large national banks. Another 3.7 percent are either seriously delinquent or 30 to 59 days past due.

The number of foreclosures has fallen steadily for the last several years and stands 19.3 percent lower than a year ago.

The OCC also found that mortgage modifications were climbing, rising 8.7 percent in the first quarter. Monthly mortgage payments were reduced in 88.3 percent of those modifications.

The regulator found that home forfeitures caused by a foreclosure were down 25.3 percent over the last year.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.