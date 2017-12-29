U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit highest since April

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges of inflation expectations on Friday reached their strongest levels since April in the aftermath of data that showed German consumer prices grew stronger than forecast in December.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

At 9:01 a.m. (1401 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, was little changed at 1.98 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late on Thursday, Tradeweb data showed. USBEI10Y=RR US10YTIP=TWEB US10YT=RR