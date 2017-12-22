FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. yields tad higher after durable goods, personal spending data
Top News
December 22, 2017

U.S. yields tad higher after durable goods, personal spending data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held at slightly higher levels on Friday as data on durable goods orders and personal spending in November supported the view of solid domestic economic growth in the fourth quarter.

At 8:38 a.m. (1338 GMT), the yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year government notes US10YT=RR was 2.486 percent, up 0.3 basis points from Thursday’s close when it reached a nine-month peak of 2.504 percent, according to Reuters data.

Reporting by Richard LeongEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

