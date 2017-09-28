FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hillary Clinton's 'What Happened' fends off O'Reilly in bestsellers
September 28, 2017

Hillary Clinton's 'What Happened' fends off O'Reilly in bestsellers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signs a copy of her new book 'What happened' at Barnes & Noble bookstore at Union Square in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - “What Happened,” Hillary Clinton’s memoir of her unsuccessful bid to win the 2016 U.S. presidential election, topped the U.S. non-fiction bestsellers list on Thursday, fending off a challenge from the latest book by former Fox News anchor Bill O‘Reilly.

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “To Be Where You Are” -

Jan Karon (Putnam, $28)

2. “Haunted” -

Patterson/Born (Little, Brown $28)

3. “A Column of Fire” 1

Ken Follett (Viking, $36)

4. “The Cuban Affair” -

Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster, $28.99)

5. “The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye” 2

David Lagercrantz (Knopf, $27.95)

6. “A Legacy of Spies” 6

John le Carré (Viking, $28.00)

7. “Enemy of the State” 4

Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler, $28.99)

8. “The Romanov Ransom” 3

Cussler/Burcell (Putnam, $29)

9. “Secrets in Death” 5

J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s, $27.99)

10. “Little Fires Everywhere” 10

Celeste Ng (Penguin Press, $27)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “What Happened” 1

Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster, $30)

2. “Saving England” -

O‘Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)

3. “The TB12 Method” -

Tom Brady (Simon & Schuster, $29.99)

4. “Braving The Wilderness” 2

Brene Brown (Random House, $28)

5. “The Paradigm” -

Jonathan Cahn (Frontline, $21.99)

6. “Principles” -

Ray Dalio (Simon & Schuster, $30)

7. “The Autobiography of Gucci Mane” -

Gucci Mane (Simon & Schuster, $27)

8. “Unbelievable” 3

Katy Tur (Dey Street, $26.99)

9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” 7

Mark Manson (HarperOne, $24.99)

10. “Anxious For Nothing” 4

Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson, $22.99)

Compiled by Jill Serjeant; Editing by James Dalgleish

