FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Film News
October 28, 2018 / 4:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Box office: 'Halloween' scares away box office competition with $32 million

Rebecca Rubin

3 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Jamie Lee Curtis poses at a premiere for the movie "Halloween" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - “Halloween” easily stayed No. 1 at the domestic box office in its second weekend as the spooky holiday nears.

Universal and Blumhouse’s slasher film starring Jamie Lee Curtis picked up another $32 million, marking a 58 percent decline from its impressive debut. Directed by David Gordon Green, “Halloween” crossed $100 million on Friday.

Holdovers “A Star Is Born” and “Venom” also remained in the top five. Warner Bros.’ “A Star Is Born” landed in second place with $14 million, dropping just 26 percent in its fourth outing. Lady Gaga and Bradley’s musical drama has earned $148 million. “Venom,” Sony’s dark superhero film with Tom Hardy, came in third with $10.8 million, bringing its domestic tally to $187 million.

Otherwise, studios generally steered clear of the pre-Halloween frame. Lionsgate and Summit’s “Hunter Killer,” a high-stakes thriller starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman, was the only wide release. It wasn’t able to beat “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” as Sony’s family friendly flick came in fourth place with $7.5 million.

“Hunter Killer” was, at least, able to round out the top five with $6.65 million when it opened in 2,720 locations. The audience, which was predominately male and over the age of 25, gave the film an A- CinemaScore. Critics were far less generous with a Rotten Tomatoes average of 36 percent.

This weekend’s other new offerings failed to stir up much interest. Pure Flix’s faith-based war drama “Indivisible” fell flat, earning just $1.5 million in 830 theaters.

Meanwhile, Universal’s “Johnny English Strikes Again” pocketed a meager $1.5 million from 533 screens. An underwhelming performance in the States might not matter considering the movie is virtually engineered for international audiences. The third installment in the Rowan Atkinson-led British spy series launched earlier this month overseas, where it has already generated $97.6 million.

In limited release, Amazon Studios nabbed the highest screen average of the year as Luca Guadagnino’s horror remake “Suspiria” with Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton generated $179,806 from just two locations, or $89,903 per venue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.