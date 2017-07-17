FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
Brazil meat plant inspectors protest amid minister's U.S. meeting
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health
July 17, 2017 / 7:45 PM / 22 days ago

Brazil meat plant inspectors protest amid minister's U.S. meeting

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's federal food inspectors started a 24-hour protest on Monday, slowing inspection of meatpacking companies just as the country's agriculture minister was sitting down with his U.S. peer to discuss concerns about safety checks of fresh beef.

Inspectors union Anffa Sindical said in a statement it recommended that members refrain from accessing the Agriculture Ministry's databases linked to foreign trade activities, in a move that would slow on-site checks and export oversight.

The move comes as Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi visits the United States, seeking to lift a ban on imports of Brazil's fresh beef after the U.S. Department of Agriculture suggested a "system-wide problem" with Brazilian inspections.

Brazil's Anffa union on Monday decried what it called a shortage of inspectors, demanding that the government hire 1,600 more. They also protested the temporary hiring of veterinarians to handle emergency meat inspections.

The Agriculture Ministry declined to comment.

Industry groups ABPA and Abiec, which represent Brazilian chicken and beef exporters, did not have an immediate comment. Brazil's powerful protein industry exports about $14.5 billion annually.

If inspectors' demands are not met, the union said the protest will be repeated next week for a 48-hour period starting on July 24.

Reporting by José Roberto Gomes; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Marguerita Choy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.