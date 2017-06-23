FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil surprised by U.S. move on beef, hopes to revert ban
June 23, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil surprised by U.S. move on beef, hopes to revert ban

1 Min Read

A customer (R) pays for his meat at the Municipal Market in Sao Paulo October 10, 2014.Nacho Doce

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry expressed surprise at the United States Department of Agriculture decision banning imports of fresh Brazilian beef, saying it hopes to reverse the move through negotiations.

Brazil's Deputy Agriculture Minister Eumar Novacki told journalists the problems indicated by the USDA are linked to vaccinations to prevent foot-and-mouth disease, but he said he could not rule out "commercial motivations" for the ban.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio

