Brazil surprised by U.S. move on beef, hopes to revert ban

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry expressed surprise at the United States Department of Agriculture decision banning imports of fresh Brazilian beef, saying it hopes to reverse the move through negotiations.
Brazil's Deputy Agriculture Minister Eumar Novacki told journalists the problems indicated by the USDA are linked to vaccinations to prevent foot-and-mouth disease, but he said he could not rule out "commercial motivations" for the ban.
