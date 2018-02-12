Factbox: Trump's proposed cuts to domestic spending, food aid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump gave Congress a wish list for funding cuts to domestic programs in his latest budget on Monday, calling on lawmakers to avoid spending all the money agreed to in a budget deal that was approved last week.

The deal allowed the Trump administration to spend $131 billion more on non-defense programs than originally planned, but the White House asked Congress to slice $57 billion from that total.

Here are some highlights:

AID FOR LOW-INCOME PEOPLE

Eliminates $3 billion in Community Development Block Grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and $715 million in Community Services Block Grants from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Eliminates the $3.4 billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Proposes a new system to replace a portion of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as food stamps, with a package of staple foods like shelf-stable milk, pasta, peanut butter, beans and canned fruit, vegetables, and meat. The new system would save more than $213 billion over 10 years.

Reverses $1.7 billion in cuts to HUD support for elderly and disabled households.

RESEARCH

Keeps National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding at the 2017 level of $33 billion, instead of cutting $9.2 billion as originally proposed.

Adds $300 million for space exploration.

Reverses $1.5 billion in proposed cuts to Energy Department research programs and reverses $192 million in cuts to Agriculture Department labs.

Adds $2.2 billion for the National Science Foundation for research, education, and Antarctica research facilities.

Eliminates the Energy Department’s $305 million Advanced Research Project Agency-Energy (ARPA-E).

FOREIGN AID

Reverses $1 billion in proposed cuts to humanitarian aid from the original plan to cut a total of $4.6 billion in total State Department and aid spending.

Adds $100 million to United Nations funding.

Adds $400 million for PEPFAR, the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, keeping funding stable.

Eliminates the McGovern-Dole food aid program and Title II food aid.

AGRICULTURE

Proposes $47 billion over 10 years in cuts to farm subsidies like crop insurance premiums.

Proposes new user fees for Agriculture Department inspection programs.

VETERANS AFFAIRS

Adds $2.4 billion in spending for veterans’ medical care.

TRAINING AND EDUCATION

Keeps steady Labor Department funding for workforce development grants instead of cutting $1.5 billion.

Reverses $1.7 billion in proposed cuts for Education Department work study grants and other programs.

ARTS

Eliminates funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities.