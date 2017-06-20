FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Business Watch: For bets on China, not Mexico
June 20, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 2 months ago

Business Watch: For bets on China, not Mexico

1 Min Read

A row of Ford Focus are seen at Koons Ford in Silver Spring, Maryland April 3, 2012. U.S. auto sales rose more than 15 percent in March, preliminary data showed, as rising consumer confidence and cheap financing quickened the pace of a sluggish recovery more than two years in the making.Gary Cameron

Ford said it will move some production of its Focus model to China, suggesting the world's second-largest economy - and not Mexico - could play a much larger role in future vehicle production for North America. Back in January, U.S. President Trump had slammed Ford for shipping small-car manufacturing to Mexico.

A first for China stocks

U.S. index provider MSCI said it will add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks - a landmark decision for the global investment landscape and the Chinese government.

Uber now wants tips

The ride-services firm announced that it will for the first time allow drivers to collect tips through its app, reversing a long-standing policy that opposed tips.

Ranking fintech unicorns

