Business Watch: Out with the old?

Double-digit debuts
Shares of ShotSpotter, a company that uses gunfire-specific sensors to alert authorities and customers of gun-related incidents, shot up (pun intended) a dazzling 21 percent in their market debut on Wednesday. The California-based firm generates most of its revenue from contracts with the police departments of major cities in the United States.
Old vs. New
A showdown is looming in the world of industrial metals trading, writes Reuters columnist Andy Home. 140-year-old London Metal exchange, the global price-setting forum for metals, is being challenged by NFEx Markets - a new digital platform designed by a London-based fintech company riding the blockchain wave.