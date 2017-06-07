FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Business Watch: Out with the old?
June 7, 2017 / 11:58 PM / 2 months ago

Business Watch: Out with the old?

1 Min Read

Traders and clerks react on the floor of the London Metal Exchange in the City of London February 14, 2012. The London Metal Exchange has several serious potential bidders and will consider takeover proposals at its board meeting in late February, Chief Executive Martin Abbott said.Luke MacGregor

Double-digit debuts

Shares of ShotSpotter, a company that uses gunfire-specific sensors to alert authorities and customers of gun-related incidents, shot up (pun intended) a dazzling 21 percent in their market debut on Wednesday. The California-based firm generates most of its revenue from contracts with the police departments of major cities in the United States.

Old vs. New

A showdown is looming in the world of industrial metals trading, writes Reuters columnist Andy Home. 140-year-old London Metal exchange, the global price-setting forum for metals, is being challenged by NFEx Markets - a new digital platform designed by a London-based fintech company riding the blockchain wave.

