WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday made a preliminary determination that aluminum sheet imports from China benefit from unfair subsidies, the Aluminum Association said.

FILE PHOTO: A worker checks aluminium rolls at a warehouse inside an industrial park in Binzhou, Shandong province, China April 7, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

The Commerce Department calculated preliminary subsidy margins ranging from 31.20 to 113.30 percent of the value of the imported common alloy aluminum sheet, the U.S. trade group said.