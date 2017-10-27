U.S. finds China dumped aluminum foil on U.S. market, imposes duties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it made a preliminary finding that China dumped aluminum foil on the U.S. market and imposed duties ranging from 97 percent to 162 percent.

FILE PHOTO: Workers ride on an motor rickshaw through an aluminium ingots depot in Wuxi, Jiangsu province in this September 26, 2012 file picture. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

In 2016, U.S. aluminum foil imports from China were valued at $389 million, it said in a statement. The department said it will issue its final determination on Feb. 23, 2018.

The decision was a victory for U.S. aluminum foil makers who filed a complaint with the department accusing Chinese producers of dumping foil into the U.S. market.

In August, the department placed preliminary anti-subsidy duties of about 17 percent to 81 percent on China’s aluminum foil imports.

The Commerce Department was scheduled to issue its preliminary anti-dumping decision on Oct. 5, but delayed it “to fully analyze information pertaining to China’s status as a non-market economy (NME) country,” the department said at the time.

President Donald Trump’s administration has made enforcement of trade laws a top priority. From Jan. 20, the day Trump took office, through Oct. 25, the Commerce Department said it initiated 77 anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations, up 61 percent from the previous year.