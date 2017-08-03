U.S.-China spat casts doubt on MoneyGram payoff

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rising political tensions could derail a Chinese bid for MoneyGram International. Markets are pricing in an increasing risk that U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration will stymie a $1.2 billion takeover by Ant Financial, the payments firm controlled by Alibaba founder Jack Ma. That would send a nasty message to Beijing at the expense of MoneyGram investors.

The slide started on July 12, after Reuters reported Ant would refile its application to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, after failing to secure CFIUS approval within the original 75-day review. Since then, American politicians on both sides of the aisle have called for more pressure on China; on Tuesday, Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer urged Trump to block Chinese investments to encourage it to be harder on North Korea.

Graphic: MoneyGram stock: reut.rs/2hpOAYf

As of Wednesday’s close, the stock was trading 12 percent below Ant’s friendly $18 per share offer. If the deal closes by year-end, as intended, anyone brave enough to buy now would make a tasty 32 percent annualised return, a Breakingviews calculation shows.

It is also possible to make a rough-and-ready estimate of just how worried investors are. Rival suitor Euronet Worldwide is waiting in the wings, having offered $15.20 per share. If the well-heeled Chinese bidder gets dragged off stage, Euronet would probably return. It probably cannot pay much less than $13, given MoneyGram rejected an opening bid from Ant of $12.75. With that in mind, the current price would suggest investors think there is a roughly two-in-five chance that Ant will fail.

The security risks look manageable. But that’s irrelevant for those who want Washington to adopt “reciprocal” measures that mirror Chinese tactics. Beijing unapologetically punishes foreign companies for the sins of their government - it is banning South Korean pop stars in retaliation for the installation of a U.S. missile-defence system. Blocking China’s most famous private company would send a clear signal that Washington is also going to play dirty.

That would hurt MoneyGram investors, and run counter to American free-market principles. But unpredictable politics doing collateral damage to private interests looks like the new normal.