Canadian court grants bail to CFO of China's Huawei

VANCOUVER/BEIJING (Reuters) - A Canadian court on Tuesday granted bail to a top executive of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd while she awaits an extradition hearing, following her arrest at the request of the United States.

Meng Wanzhou, 46, Huawei’s chief financial officer and daughter of its founder, was arrested as part of a U.S. fraud investigation on Dec. 1 as she was changing planes in Vancouver, British Columbia.