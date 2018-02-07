FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 6:04 PM / in 13 hours

Senate reaches two-year bipartisan budget deal: leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate has reached a two-year bipartisan budget deal that would lift caps on defense and some domestic government spending, and provide funds for disaster relief, infrastructure and programs addressing opioid abuse, the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate said on Wednesday.

“This bill is the product of extensive negotiations among congressional leaders and the White House,” Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor. “We worked hard to find common ground and remained focused on serving the American people.”

Reporting by Richard Cowan, Amanda Becker and David Morgan; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Tim Ahmann

