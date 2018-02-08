FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
February 8, 2018 / 11:11 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Senator Paul forces delay in voting on budget deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hopes for a quick vote on legislation to keep the U.S. government operating beyond midnight hit a snag on Thursday when Republican Senator Rand Paul put up a roadblock to voting because he first wanted debate on his amendment to kill the measure’s increased federal spending.

It was unclear whether the Senate and House of Representatives would be able to pass a funding bill by midnight, when existing federal funds expire. Without new funds, federal agencies would have to be ordered to partially shut down.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Leslie Adler

