#Business News
February 8, 2018 / 7:25 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

House Democratic leader flexes muscle in opposing U.S. budget deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said her party must maintain the “leverage” it has for winning immigration legislation as Republicans search for enough Democratic votes to help pass a budget deal.

Noting that the budget legislation would increase defense and non-defense spending, which she supports, Pelosi said: “We cannot allow our success in one part of the discussion to diminish our leverage in another.”

In a letter to fellow Democrats, Pelosi reminded them that she will vote against the government spending bill.

Reporting by Richard CowanEditing by Jonathan Oatis

