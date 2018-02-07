FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 6:04 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. budget deal to boost military, infrastructure spending: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. budget deal announced on Wednesday in the Senate would increase military and non-defense spending over two years, boost infrastructure investments and extend a popular children’s health insurance program, a congressional source familiar with the agreement said.

The deal would increase non-defense spending by $131 billion and include $20 billion for infrastructure, the source said. It also would extend funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for 10 years instead of the current six years, according to the source.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham

