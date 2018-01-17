FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 8:01 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Senate Democratic leader says senators revulsed by spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that an “overwhelming number” of Democratic senators do not support the stopgap government spending bill proposed in the House of Representatives, but stopped short of saying whether Democrats would vote against it.

“We don’t know whether the House will send us this bill, but the revulsion toward that bill was broad and strong,” Schumer told reporters.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu

