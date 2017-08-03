FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Internet News
August 3, 2017 / 7:10 PM / 6 days ago

Cyber researcher arrested on charges related to Kronos malware: filing

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A British-based computer researcher has been arrested by U.S. authorities on charges that he conspired to advertise and sell Kronos banking malware, a court filing unsealed on Thursday showed.

Marcus Hutchins was detained in Las Vegas this week after attending the annual Def Con hacking conference. He is widely credited with helping to neutralize the global "WannaCry" ransomware attack earlier this year.

A U.S. official said his case was unrelated to the WannaCry attack.

Reporting by Dustin Volz

