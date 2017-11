NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 4.5 percent annualized pace in the fourth quarter even as data showed domestic factory sector growth retreated from a 13-1/2 year peak in October, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

A construction worker works on the side of a hill along a highway construction project in Encinitas, California, U.S., October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The latest estimate for fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth was faster than the 2.5 percent growth rate calculated on Monday, the Atlanta Fed said.