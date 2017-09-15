FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays downgrades U.S. third-quarter GDP view to 2.0 percent
#Business News
September 15, 2017 / 3:28 PM / a month ago

Barclays downgrades U.S. third-quarter GDP view to 2.0 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A U.S. Dollar note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Barclays economists on Friday slashed their view of U.S. economic growth in the third quarter at 2.0 percent from 2.8 percent in the wake of the August readings on domestic inflation, retail sales and factory output released this week.

Earlier Friday, the Federal Reserve said industrial production fell 0.9 percent last month, while the Commerce Department said retail sales slipped 0.2 percent with the likelihood that both readings were depressed by the impact from Hurricane Harvey.

Reporting by Richard Leong

